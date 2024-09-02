Three injured as giant tree collapses on car near Bengaluru's Anil Kumble Circle

Bengaluru: A giant tree trunk fell on the Central Street Road in the heart of the city on Sunday evening, crushing at least two cars and injuring three people. One of them sustained a major head injury.
The injured, travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Swift, have been identified as Nakul, Anusha and Natasha. Nakul was driving, while his wife Anusha sat beside him and his sister Natasha was in the backseat.
According to the police, Nakul fell unconscious as soon as the trunk fell on the car. The trio was rescued within minutes and rushed to Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road in a private vehicle.
A release from the hospital at 8 pm, without naming the patients, said one of them sustained a head injury, was bleeding from the nose and experiencing chest pain, suggesting a possible rib fracture. Results of a CT scan are awaited to finalise the treatment plan, which may include admission to either a ward or the ICU.
The other patient reported head and neck pain, nausea and had experienced a nasal bleed. A CT scan of the head and neck was performed. The hospital team is consulting a neurosurgeon to determine the best course of action.
The incident unfolded just 50 metres from the Anil Kumble Circle on the Central Street Road that connects Central Bengaluru and Shivajinagar, around 5:30 pm.
The fallen trunk struck the Swift, resulting in severe damage to its roof and windshield. At least three scooters and a BMTC bus had a narrow escape.
The incident brought traffic to a halt and caused major problems for commuters passing through Central Bengaluru.
Published 01 September 2024, 21:15 IST