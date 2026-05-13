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Three interstate burglars held in Bengaluru; gold & silver worth Rs 40 lakh recovered

Another accomplice remains absconding and efforts are on to trace him, police said.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 22:07 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 22:07 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakaCrime

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