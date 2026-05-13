Three interstate burglars held in Bengaluru; gold & silver worth Rs 40 lakh recovered

<p>Bengaluru: KR Puram police arrested three interstate burglars allegedly involved in a house break-in and theft case, officials said.</p>.<p>The arrested are 36-year-old Mumbai resident Nagendra Sahani, a vegetable trader; 30-year-old Kailas Kedariya; and 29-year-old Gopal, both cloth merchants from Rajasthan.</p>.<p>Police began the investigation after a resident of Anandapura lodged a complaint on February 20.</p>.<p>During the probe, police pursued multiple angles and gathered information from informants.</p>.<p>Police arrested two suspects in Rajasthan's Jalore.</p>.Five arrested for robbery in Bengaluru; pistol, valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh seized.<p>During interrogation, the accused confessed to the offence and revealed that the stolen jewellery and silver articles had been kept at the cloth shop of an accomplice in Doddakannalli, Bellandur.</p>.<p>Police then arrested the third suspect from Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. He also confessed to his role in the theft, police said.</p>.<p>Between March 8 and 20, police recovered 196 grams of gold jewellery, 1 kg 756 grams of silver articles, and Rs 22,000 cash from the clothing shop in Doddakannalli, from an accomplice, and from the person to whom part of the stolen property had been sold.</p>.<p>The recovered property is estimated to be worth Rs 40 lakh.</p>.<p>The three accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Another accomplice remains absconding and efforts are on to trace him, police said.</p>