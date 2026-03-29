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Three jail officials suspended after inmates released videos from central prison in Bengaluru

The prison department denied the claims of officials providing mobile phones.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 07:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsParappana Agrahara Central Prison

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