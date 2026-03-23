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Three Kashi-bound women from Tiptur die in TT-lorry crash en route to Bengaluru airport

The deceased have been identified as Jayamma (65), Yashodhamma (60), and Ganga (40), all residents of Vidyanagar in Tiptur.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 21:43 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 21:43 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccidentKempegowda

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