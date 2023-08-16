Three killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

Three people were killed in separate accidents in the city recently. Muzammil, 22, was killed after his bike crashed into the median in Electronics City Phase 2 on Monday night. Cops said that he had been triple riding with two others when the accident occurred between 10.30 pm and 10.45 pm. Muzammil was declared dead in the hospital while the other two are undergoing treatment. Police have sent the victims’ blood samples for alcohol testing.