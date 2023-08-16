Three killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

Three people were killed in separate accidents in the city recently. Muzammil, 22, was killed after his bike crashed into the median in Electronics City Phase 2 on Monday night. Cops said that he had been triple riding with two others when the accident occurred between 10.30 pm and 10.45 pm. Muzammil was declared dead in the hospital while the other two are undergoing treatment. Police have sent the victims’ blood samples for alcohol testing.
Woman hit by bus
A 65-year-old woman named Subbamma died after she was hit by a BMTC bus while crossing the road on Monday night. The Jogi Colony resident was crossing the road around 10 pm near the Madiwala checkpost when a BMTC bus hit her, causing grievous injuries to both her legs. She was shifted to a hospital nearby where she passed away in the early hours of Tuesday. Madiwala traffic police have arrested the BMTC bus driver.
Man killed in bike crash
In BTM Layout 2nd stage on Tuesday afternoon, Shashikanth Rao (81) lost his life in a tragic incident where a bike collided with him.
The accused, Bharath, 21, is employed in a gold store owned by his father. According to police, Bharath was apparently en route to the store when the collision occurred on the 16th main road around 1 pm. The elderly man sustained serious head injuries and was declared dead when locals admitted him to a nearby hospital. A case has been filed.