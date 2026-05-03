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Three killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

The Yelahanka traffic police have registered three separate cases and are conducting further investigation.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 22:54 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 22:54 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRoad accidentYelahanka

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