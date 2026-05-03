<p>Bengaluru: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents reported within the limits of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yelahanka">Yelahanka</a> traffic police station between Friday night and Saturday morning.</p>.<p>In the first incident, an 80-year-old man was killed after being struck by a speeding ambulance near the CRPF campus at Yelahanka Dairy Circle. The deceased has been identified as Srinivas, a resident of Yelahanka.</p>.<p><strong>Ambulance knocks down man</strong></p>.<p>According to police, the accident occurred at around 10 pm on Friday when Srinivas was attempting to cross the road.</p>.<p>An ambulance, allegedly being driven at high speed, knocked him down. Srinivas sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.</p>.<p><strong>Hospital employee dies</strong></p>.<p>In another fatal accident, a 35-year-old hospital employee died after his motorcycle skidded on Nagenehalli Road. The victim, Shashank, was a native of Odisha and worked at Manipal Hospital.</p>.<p>The incident took place at around 9 pm on Friday while Shashank was returning home from work.</p>.Bihar Congress leader Praveen Singh Kushwaha killed in road accident near Kannauj.<p>Police said he was riding at high speed when he lost control of the bike and crashed. He suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot.</p>.<p><strong>Hit-and-run case</strong></p>.<p>A third fatality was reported early on Saturday morning on Kogilu Flyover Road. At around 3 am, an unidentified pedestrian, aged about 35, was killed in a hit-and-run case.</p>.<p>Police said an unidentified speeding vehicle mowed down the man while he was walking on the road.</p>.<p>The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. Efforts are under way to identify the deceased and trace the offending vehicle. The Yelahanka traffic police have registered three separate cases and are conducting further investigation.</p>