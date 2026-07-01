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Three killed in separate road accidents; two in E-City, one near Hoskote

Three people lost their lives in separate road accidents reported from different parts of the city on Monday night.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 22:56 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 22:56 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

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