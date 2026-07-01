Three killed in separate road accidents; two in E-City, one near Hoskote

<p>Bengaluru: Three people lost their lives in separate road accidents reported from different parts of the city on Monday night. </p>.<p><strong>Rear-end collision</strong></p>.<p>In the first incident, a 25-year-old private company employee was killed after a speeding utility vehicle rammed his motorcycle from behind on the Electronics City flyover. </p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Francis, was riding back home after finishing his shift around 9.30 pm when a Cruiser car heading in the same direction bumped his two-wheeler near the Metro Junction.</p>.<p>A severely injured Francis was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. </p>.<p><strong>Biker knocked down </strong></p>.<p>In another accident under the Electronics City traffic police limits, a 30-year-old motorcyclist died after being struck by a water tanker near Neeladri Nagar. </p>.<p>The victim, Syed Yousuf, was riding from Neeladri Nagar towards Hulimangala around 10 pm when a water tanker knocked him down in front of Ramadev medical store. Yousuf sustained grievous injuries and was immediately moved to a nearby hospital. However, he passed away without responding to treatment on Tuesday morning. </p>.<p>The Electronics City traffic police have registered two separate cases regarding these accidents and have launched an investigation. </p>.<p><strong>Lorry slams into pole</strong></p>.<p>A speeding lorry driver was killed on the spot after his vehicle slammed into an electric pole near Jadigenahalli in Hoskote.</p>.<p>The deceased, 37-year-old Mahesh, lost control of the steering wheel due to high speed, causing the truck to veer off the road and smash into a roadside electric pole. The impact was such that he died on the spot. The Hoskote traffic police have registered a case and are investigating further.</p>