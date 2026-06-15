Three layouts in Bengaluru to go green as BDA plans mega plantation drive

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bda">BDA</a>) has identified three layouts — Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout in North Bengaluru, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in the west, and Banashankari 6th Stage in the south — for a mega plantation drive that aims to plant 15 lakh saplings in a single day.</p>.<p>Notably, the eastern part of the city, which has a large number of unauthorised layouts, has not been included in the greening initiative. This is likely because the BDA has not developed any layouts in East Bengaluru, particularly beyond the Outer Ring Road.</p>.BDA withdraws request to axe 184 trees in HSR Layout .<p>To ensure the success of the drive, the authority has partnered with private developers and non-governmental organisations. While companies will contribute through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, NGOs have agreed to maintain the saplings for three years.</p>.<p>The saplings will be planted on June 27, which is observed as Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti.</p>