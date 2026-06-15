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Three layouts in Bengaluru to go green as BDA plans mega plantation drive

Notably, the eastern part of the city, which has a large number of unauthorised layouts, has not been included in the greening initiative.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:59 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 20:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBDA

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