<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Sunday said that three more people were arrested in connection with the case where a 19-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and raped at a rented villa in Jakkur, on the city's outskirts. </p><p>The arrested are Shravan, 21, from Shivamogga; Aniruddh, 33, from Davangere; and Mohit Jain, 23, from Gujarat. </p><p>"They have been arrested for aiding the two prime suspects in many ways, including dropping invitations for the parties, booking locations and looking after logistics. They are not accused of sexual assault," a senior police officer told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Valentine's Day drug-rape case: Lover, his friend arrested in Jakkur.<p>On February 27, police announced the arrest of Dixon Syantra, 21, from West Bengal, and Nikhil, 34, from Hassan. The complainant had alleged that she was drugged and was raped by the duo. </p><p>A day before her complaint, the two had approached the Malleswaram police station and accused the woman of attempting extortion by making false accusations. </p><p>Separate investigation in that matter is ongoing, police said.</p>