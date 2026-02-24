<p>Packed like sardines during peak hours, the Purple and Green line trains have become a daily frustration for metro commuters. But relief is expected only by May–June, when three new trains will be inducted, sources aware of the matter said. </p>.<p>After months of delays, Bengal-based Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) finally dispatched its first DTG train on February 18. The train is expected to arrive at the Peenya depot by February-end, one of the sources said. </p>.<p>In 2019, Chinese state-run CRRC Nanjing Puzhen won a Rs 1,578-crore contract to supply 36 trains — 15 for the Yellow Line and 21 for the Purple and Green lines. It delivered two Chinese-made prototypes — one each for the Yellow and Purple lines. </p>.Amid Namma Metro fare row, Dy CM Shivakumar asks BMRCL to reconsider hike.<p>The remaining 34 trains are made by TRSL, CRRC's India partner. TRSL has so far supplied only eight Yellow Line trains. </p>.<p>The train dispatched by TRSL on February 18 is the first of the 20 for the Purple and Green lines. After arriving at the Peenya depot, the six coaches will be coupled to form a complete train for static and electrical circuit testing, followed by 750 km of trial runs on the mainline during night-time. </p>.<p>The Yellow Line trains operate on the Communications Based Train Control (CBTC), which allows driverless operations. In contrast, Purple and Green line trains run on the DTG signalling system, which requires locopilots. </p>.<p>Despite receiving the Purple Line prototype in January 2025, the BMRCL has yet to receive all 37 statutory clearances for its revenue service. </p>.<p>"Signalling software testing is currently underway and a new version will be installed. The safety certification process has also begun. Except for the multi-train (anti-collision) test, all other tests have been completed," the second source said. </p>.Feasibility studies on to add 200+ km of new metro corridors: BMRCL official .<p>TRSL is likely to deliver a third DTG train — currently under production — by the end of March, then dispatch the remaining seven CBTC trains for the Yellow Line, followed by the final 18 trains for the Purple and Green lines. </p>.<p>"We aim to induct the three DTG trains by May-June on both the Purple and Green lines, depending upon operational requirements. That should ease overcrowding to some extent," the source added. </p>.<p>Despite the Purple and Green lines having 57 trains, peak-hour metro travel in Bengaluru increasingly resembles the crush of Mumbal local trains. Many commuters say they skip several trains before finding space to board. Average weekday ridership has now crossed one million. </p>