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Three police officers suspended for 'botching up' probe into murder of 5-year-old girl in Bengaluru

Police registered a case of unnatural death but later launched a murder investigation after the post-mortem revealed evidence suggesting foul play.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 07:30 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimemurderBengaluru PoliceKadugodi

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