Three police officers suspended for 'botching up' probe into murder of 5-year-old girl in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-police">Bengaluru Police</a> Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Friday suspended three policemen, including a former Kadugodi police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in investigating the murder of a five-year-old girl. </p><p>The disciplinary action follows findings of lapses in the initial handling of the case, in which the child's mother Priyanka P (39), an advocate, and her live-in partner Mohan G M (40), a realtor, are accused of being involved in the March 25 murder. </p>.Bengaluru residents remember trees lost to rains.<p>Police registered a case of unnatural death but later launched a murder investigation after the post-mortem revealed evidence suggesting foul play. During the investigation, Mohan allegedly confessed to killing the child by assaulting and smothering her inside a car near Hoskote. Priyanka's alleged contradictory statements during the inquiry raised suspicion, prompting the child's father, Praveen B, to approach the police and allege foul play in his daughter's death. Preliminary investigations also indicated Priyanka was unhappy with the child's dark complexion. </p><p>According to the commissioner, preliminary inquiries indicated serious lapses by then Kadugodi inspector Rangaswamy H M, sub-inspector Ningaraju Anninavar and constable Halesh Naik in the manner in which the case was investigated.</p><p>The commissioner has appointed the Banasawadi subdivision ACP to conduct a fresh investigation into the murder and ascertain whether there was any motive or intent behind the officers' failure to handle the case properly.</p><p>Authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the alleged investigative lapses and whether any deliberate omissions were involved. A detailed departmental inquiry will be conducted and further action will be initiated based on the findings, the commissioner said.</p><p>However, Rangaswamy, presently serving as inspector of the Electronics City Traffic police station, denied any negligence or attempt to shield the suspects during the investigation.</p><p>"We were waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to proceed with the probe. A case of suspicious death had been registered as Priyanka had made contradictory statements during the inquiry and it was video-recorded, too," he told DH.</p>.Meet Bengaluru's Srishti Kiran: Highest-ranked 13-year-old in ITF Juniors.<p>PSI Anninavar, the investigating officer, had approached doctors repeatedly seeking the final FSL report but they advised to wait, Rangaswamy added.</p><p>"In the meantime, I was transferred to the Electronics City Traffic police station. Subsequently, the child's father approached the present inspector, who continued the investigation and arrested the suspects. There was no negligence or any lapses on our part," he said.</p>