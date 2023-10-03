Three students held for robbing Bengaluru electronics store; phones, smartwatches worth Rs 50L recovered

Three college students were arrested by the Sanjay Nagar police for allegedly breaking open an electronic store and stealing goods, including mobile phones and smartwatches, worth nearly Rs 50 lakh. The arrested were identified as Moulesh, 19, Prabhu, 20, and Ajay, 19.

The police said the main suspect Prabhu, a Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) student, had coerced the two others, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) students, into joining him. On September 28, late at night, the trio, who stayed in and around Madiwala, broke into the Gadgets Club located on New BEL Road and committed the crime.

The police have recovered 29 Apple iPhones, three OnePlus mobiles, 11 Samsung mobiles, three Google phones, four Oppo mobile phones and two mobile phones from the manufacturer IQOO, several laptops and handycams, 202 types of smartwatches and other electronic devices.