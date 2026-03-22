<p>Bengaluru: Three women from Tumakuru district, who were headed for a Kashi pilgrimage, were killed on the spot after their Tempo Traveller (TT) collided with a truck near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Devanahalli </a>in the early hours of Sunday.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Jayamma (65), Yashodhamma (60), and Ganga (40), all residents of Vidyanagar in Tiptur.</p><p>According to the police, the victims were part of a group of 15 people travelling from Tiptur to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> (KIA). </p>.Couple from Bengaluru among four killed in separate accidents.<p>They were scheduled to board a 6 am flight to Kashi. The group had left Tiptur at 10 pm on Saturday night to reach the airport in time.</p><p>The accident occurred on the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) near Rani Cross on the outskirts of Devanahalli.</p><p>Preliminary investigations suggest that a navigation error may have played a role in the crash. The driver of the TT reportedly missed a turn suggested by Google Maps. In an attempt to rectify the route, the driver tried to take a U-turn further ahead, during which a speeding truck rammed into the vehicle.</p><p>The remaining passengers in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Devanahalli, where they are currently undergoing treatment.</p><p>The Devanahalli Traffic Police have registered a case and have initiated a detailed investigation into the collision.</p>