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Three women from Tiptur killed in crash near Devanahalli en route to Bengaluru airport

The accident occurred on the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) near Rani Cross on the outskirts of Devanahalli.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 08:04 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 08:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsAccident

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