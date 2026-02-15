<p>Bengaluru: A three-year-old boy drowned in an artificial pond during a maternity photoshoot at a studio on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, police said on Sunday. </p><p>The boy had accompanied his mother to Shire Studio in Giddenahalli near Madanayakanahalli, for her friend's maternity photoshoot on Saturday afternoon. While the mother got busy with her friend's photoshoot, the child wandered away unnoticed. Around 15-20 minutes later, she realised he was missing, and a frantic search was launched. </p><p>"The boy was found in an artificial pond inside the studio, which had been dug up for photoshoot purposes. He was later declared dead at a hospital," a police investigator told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Bengaluru street walls want to talk. Will powers that be walk the talk?.<p>The Madanayakanahalli police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR). The post-mortem examination is expected to be concluded on Sunday night, police said. </p><p>According to police, the boy’s father works at a private firm and is currently in the United States on a work trip.</p>