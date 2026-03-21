Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three-year-old girl crushed to death by a container truck in Bengaluru's Madanayakanahalli

The police stated that a container truck, reportedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, struck the child from behind.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 17:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 March 2026, 17:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us