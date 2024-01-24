Three years on, BBMP yet to get dues from agency that runs paid parking

The agency was contracted inAugust 2019.  It stopped paymentsto the BBMP sinceApril 2021.  The company was to pay Rs 31.60 crore annually to the BBMP for managing parking on84 roads.  After a concession request citing the Covid-19 pandemic the BBMP reduced the fee to Rs 28 lakh for nine roads between October 2020 and May 2021.  The BBMP is unsure if it received the reduced fee of Rs 28 lakh.  In December last year the BBMP issued a notice demanding Rs 2.6 crore from the agency stating no fees were paid in the last four years.  The agency responded claiming to have paid around Rs 25 lakh.  No action against agency for not implementing paid parking lots in all 84 roads