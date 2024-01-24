Three years on, BBMP yet to get dues from agency that runs paid parking

Bengaluru: The paid parking system – which the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had introduced on 11 roads in the city’s core area – is turning out to be a daylight robbery. While the private agency has been meticulously collecting parking fees from two-wheeler and car users on an hourly basis, it has not paid a single rupee to the civic body in the last three years, documents show.
To date, the BBMP has neither filed a police complaint nor stopped the agency from collecting parking fees. Documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act reveal that the city-based agency, awarded the contract in August 2019, has ceased payments to the civic body since April 2021.
Under the original contract, the company was obligated to pay Rs 31.60 crore annually to the civic body by collecting parking fees from 84 roads. However, nearly two years after winning the contract, the agency requested a concession, citing the Covid-19 pandemic. The BBMP subsequently reduced the fees to Rs 28 lakh for managing nine roads between October 2020 and May 2021.
The BBMP is currently uncertain if it ever received the Rs 28 lakh. Meanwhile, the company has not made any subsequent payments to the civic body but continues to collect parking fees on major roads such as Cunningham Road, MG Road, Mallya Hospital Road, Residency Road, St Mark’s Road, Church Street, and others.
In addition to the parking fees collected in advance, unlike regular parking lots, users have complained about the agency imposing a Rs 500 penalty without allowing payment for extra parking time.
Notice served by BBMP
In December last year, the BBMP issued a notice to the agency, demanding an immediate payment of Rs 2.6 crore. The notice stated, “It is observed that you have not paid any fees in the last four years. In this connection, a notice was issued in November 2023, but there was no response from your end. Action will be initiated if payment is not made within 7 days.”
M T Balaji, BBMP’s Executive Engineer, who served the notice, mentioned that the agency responded to the notice, claiming to have paid around Rs 25 lakh. “We are checking with the accounts department,” he said.
Marilinge Gowda Mali Patil, who received the RTI response from the BBMP, expressed concern over the BBMP’s inaction in filing criminal charges or blacklisting the firm.
“If citizens do not pay property tax, the BBMP has been threatening to seize the property and what not. The firm has been collecting fees but no action has been initiated to stop the daylight robbery. I suspect the agency owes not less than Rs 50 crore as they have been operating paid parking system on more than 20 roads,” he said.
BBMP’s revenue loss
The agency was contracted inAugust 2019. It stopped paymentsto the BBMP sinceApril 2021. The company was to pay Rs 31.60 crore annually to the BBMP for managing parking on84 roads. After a concession request citing the Covid-19 pandemic the BBMP reduced the fee to Rs 28 lakh for nine roads between October 2020 and May 2021. The BBMP is unsure if it received the reduced fee of Rs 28 lakh. In December last year the BBMP issued a notice demanding Rs 2.6 crore from the agency stating no fees were paid in the last four years. The agency responded claiming to have paid around Rs 25 lakh. No action against agency for not implementing paid parking lots in all 84 roads