<p>Three 22-year-old men were killed in the early hours of Sunday after their speeding car rammed into the rear of a moving truck near Agara Cross on Kanakapura Road, officials said.</p><p>The deceased are Saif Pasha, a resident of Tilaknagar, Yusuf Khan from Jayanagar 1st Block, and Azhar Khan, a resident of Bismillah Nagar.</p>.'Wish we had a place like this...': Bengaluru man's praise of Ahmedabad's night life sparks debate online.<p>According to Kaggalipura police, the accident occurred around 1.15 am when the trio was heading towards Kanakapura in a Mitsubishi Cedia car. Preliminary investigations suggest the vehicle was being driven at a high speed. As the driver sped past a road hump, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle leading to a violent rear-end collision with a lorry moving ahead of them.</p><p>The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled. While one of the youths died instantly at the scene, the other two were rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to their injuries.</p><p>Kaggalipura police have registered a case of accident due to negligence and speeding.</p>