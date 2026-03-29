<p>Bengaluru: After a torrid start to the week, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengalureans </a>finally found some respite as moderate rainfall and thundershowers lashed many parts of the city on Sunday evening. </p><p>The India Meteorological Department (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IMD">IMD</a>) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Monday. </p><p>Late Sunday evening, many parts of the city received persistent spells of moderate rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by hail and gusty winds travelling at 40-50 kmph. </p>.Can Bengaluru solve the LPG crisis using the city’s waste?.<p>The rains caused temporary power outages and traffic snarls in many areas. </p><p>Tree branches fell in at least two places — near the Srinagar bus stop and in a residential area in New Thippasandra, according to the GBA control room. </p><p>By 8:30 pm, the IMD's Bengaluru City observatory recorded 16.0 mm of rainfall, while HAL Airport registered 2.9 mm. The Automatic Weather Station (AWS) in Bengaluru Urban recorded 16.5 mm, while Doddaballapura in Bengaluru Rural recorded 1.0 mm. </p><p>So far this month, Bengaluru City has received 27.2 mm of rainfall — nearly double the average for March (14.7 mm) — HAL Airport 9 mm (March average is 11.2 mm), Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) 94.4 mm and GKVK 38.2 mm. </p><p>The sudden showers brought down temperatures but caught many weekend commuters off guard, leading to minor waterlogging in several low-lying pockets. </p><p>After staying above normal for days, the maximum temperature fell slightly. According to IMD date, the maximum temperature was 33.6°C (0.6°C lower) in Bengaluru City and 33.6°C (0.8°C) at Kempegowda International Airport. At HAL airport, it was 34°C, slightly above the normal of 33.8°C. </p><p><strong>Two-day forecast</strong></p><p>For the next 48 hours, the city is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with rain or thundershowers likely occurring towards the evening or night. Despite the showers, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, with the minimum settling at 21°C. </p><p>While Coastal and North Interior Karnataka remained dry on Sunday, the moisture-laden winds over South Interior Karnataka are expected to keep the mercury in check as the state enters the first week of April.</p>