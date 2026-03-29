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Thundershowers cool Bengaluru; rain nearly doubles March average

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Monday.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 17:28 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsIMDBengaluru rains

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