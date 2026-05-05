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Thundershowers lash Bengaluru's east, southeast; temperature dips below 20°C

Avalahalli recorded 31.5 mm, Doddagattiganabbe 31.5 mm, Doddabanahalli 30 mm, Lakkondahalli 21.5 mm and Hagadur 20.5 mm, according to the KSNDMC.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 22:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIMDHeavy rainthundershowers

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