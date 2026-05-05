<p>Bengaluru: After a ferocious hailstorm pummelled Bengaluru’s central areas last week, powerful thundershowers lashed many suburbs in the city’s east and southeast in the early hours of Monday.</p>.<p>The rain received between midnight and 5.30 am marked the second strong spell of pre-monsoon showers in Bengaluru and adjoining areas, including Kolar and Chikkaballapur.</p>.<p>Automatic weather stations operated by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) recorded more than 40 mm of rainfall at three places: Budigere 54.5 mm, Seegehalli 46.5 mm and Mandur 41 mm.</p>.<p>Avalahalli recorded 31.5 mm, Doddagattiganabbe 31.5 mm, Doddabanahalli 30 mm, Lakkondahalli 21.5 mm and Hagadur 20.5 mm, according to the KSNDMC.</p>.Ride-hailing cabs turn scarce at Bengaluru's KIA after heavy rain.<p>The India Meteorological Department’s Bengaluru City observatory recorded 11.3 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am. The observatory has recorded 169 mm of rainfall this year, 103 mm above normal.</p>.<p>The pre-monsoon thundershowers have begun to significantly reduce the oppressive summer heat. After several weeks, the maximum temperature has fallen below 34°C.</p>.<p>At 5.30 pm on Monday, Bengaluru City recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4°C, down 0.9°C from normal. The maximum temperature at HAL Airport stood at 34.2°C, just 0.1°C above normal.</p>.<p>Minimum temperatures are falling significantly too.</p>.<p>At 8.30 am, the minimum temperature in Bengaluru City was 19.2°C, 3.1°C below the normal average. HAL Airport recorded 19°C, down 2°C. Both readings indicate relatively cool mornings and nights.</p>.<p>Relative humidity also showed sharp variations. At 8.30 am, it was 98%, meaning the air was almost completely saturated with moisture, indicating rain or dew/fog in the early morning. However, by 5.30 pm, the relative humidity had dropped to 44% as the sun warmed the air, making it feel drier, according to IMD data.</p>.<p><strong>Thunderstorm until May 8</strong></p>.<p>The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph until May 8.</p>