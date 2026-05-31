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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Thunderstorms make Bengaluru less green, claim 949 trees in a month

Although GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao had directed officials to quickly remove trees, branches and debris remaining on roads and footpaths, the effort has not yielded the desired results.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 23:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newstreesthunderstorm

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