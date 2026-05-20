'Tinder for footpaths': Bengaluru teen builds app to tackle city's traffic, pothole issues

<p>A teenager from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> developed an application that could potentially revolutionise traffic congestion and pedestrian movement, in what he describes as a 'tinder for footpaths'.</p><p>As the city continues to tackle traffic-related concerns, including potholes, construction on roads, and broken or missing footpaths for pedestrians, technology like this aims to raise urgent issues to authorities for immediate action. </p>.Drunk truck driver collides with car, then assaults traffic cop in Bengaluru.<p>In a post on social media platform X, Surya Uthkarsha shared a video showing how he created the app from square one, in just 30 minutes. Naming the application 'RASTHE: Tinder for Footpaths', he said this aims to fix the city's infamous traffic and Bengaluru as a whole.</p>.<p>Surya wrote that this could "turn every citizen into a sensor for the city", as it functions in the same style as the dating platform Tinder, and the app would be a crowdsourced platform.</p><p>He elaborated the features expected of the app saying, "Report broken / missing footpaths directly to BBMP, swipe footpaths like Tinder, upvote the worst spots that need urgent fixing, turn every citizen into a sensor for the city."</p><p>"If roads are built for cars, this is built for people. Prevents pedestrians from walking on roads reducing congestion," he stated in the caption.</p><p>Though the initiative seemed solid, netizens showed mixed reactions. A user commented, "Will BBMP engineers fix issues only after they are raised here? They already have a platform called Sahaaya, but pothole and footpath complaints there are rarely resolved."</p><p>"People are just building apps, who is going to fix the issues raised? I have seen a dozen till date nothing has made an impact. Please stop creating more unnecessary apps," another comment read.</p><p>Though many users emphasised that action is more needed than an app re-created for a similar purpose as one in the past, others applauded the initiative. </p><p>"Amazing work.. by the way. Bengaluru really needed this!," a user wrote. </p><p>A user replied, "Amazing. It'll help a lot of people," echoing the sentiment. </p><p>RASTHE was built using the application '10x' in 30 minutes, and is ready for submission to be launched officially. </p>