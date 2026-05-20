'Tinder for footpaths': Bengaluru teen builds app to tackle city's traffic, pothole issues

I fixed Bengaluru and TRAFFIC in 30 minutes.



Meet RASTHE: Tinder for Footpaths



A crowdsourced platform where you can:



• Report broken / missing footpaths directly to BBMP

• Swipe footpaths like Tinder

• Upvote the worst spots that need urgent fixing

• Turn every citizen… pic.twitter.com/5o0EE4dJVv