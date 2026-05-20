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'Tinder for footpaths': Bengaluru teen builds app to tackle city's traffic, pothole issues

'If roads are built for cars, this is built for people. Prevents pedestrians from walking on roads reducing congestion,' he stated in the caption.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:01 IST
BengaluruTechnologytrafficpotholesTrending

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