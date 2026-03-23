Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tired of house hunting in Bengaluru, man 'hires' AI to do the job

The system scanned various groups on Facebook. The tool did prompting for leads that were posted in the previous months, and read recent listings.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 10:52 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsArtificial IntelligenceAITrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us