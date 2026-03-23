<p>A man in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>has made use of AI in the correct way. Sunal Sood, a Design Engineer took to his X account and shared his experience of house hunting. </p><p>House hunting can be a tiring task, especially when there are many options to look for. "House hunting in Bangalore is a full-time job. So I hired an AI," he wrote. </p>.'Bengaluru deposit scam': Tenant says landlord deducted Rs 52,000 from security deposit after vacating.<p>He then explained the workflow and how AI helped him with it. </p><p>First he opened all flatmates groups on Facebook, gave all detailed prompts to AI tool named Comet. In the prompt he mentioned the kind of place he was looking for. </p><p>The system scanned various groups on Facebook. The tool did prompting for leads that were posted in the previous months, and read recent listings. </p><p>It then filtered out posts, and kept only no brokerage posts. After removing spam leads, it checked the travel time to the places the user wanted to check. </p><p>Sunal shared that this process reduced his workload. "Output: 20 leads → 4 visits → 1 finalised," he noted. </p><p>The post has garnered over 14k views and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Best use of comet," a user commented. </p><p>Another user wrote, "Mannn! Great find."</p><p>"Bhai ask it to find me one too atp," wrote a third. </p><p>"Damn crazy home, embassy vibes haha," commented a fourth.</p><p>"Beautiful house finalised," commented a fifth. </p>