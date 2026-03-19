<p>Bengaluru: Housing Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zameer-ahmed-khan">Zameer Ahmed Khan</a> and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday distributed title deeds to 30 beneficiaries, including 12 families displaced during the eviction drive in Kogilu Layout, at a programme held in Vikasa Soudha. </p><p>The title deeds were issued under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation scheme.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Khan said that although 165 individuals were initially identified as victims in the Kogilu case, scrutiny of documents found only 61 eligible beneficiaries. Of them, 12 have now been provided with title deeds.</p>.Kogilu eviction: Evictees lack certificates for housing scheme.<p>The state government is building a total of 1,187 one-bedroom (1 BHK) flats in Byappanahalli village, which falls within Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency. </p>.<p>Following the clearance of unauthorized houses in Kogilu Bande, the Revenue Department and the Greater Bengaluru Authority conducted a survey, and a list of 165 homeless individuals has been submitted. Among them, 61 families are eligible according to the guidelines of the government’s housing scheme, Krishna Byre Gowda said.</p>.<p>“The pending cases of the remaining families will be reviewed in the next Ashraya Committee meeting upon resubmission of the required documents to the Rajiv Gandhi Housing <br>Corporation,” the officials said.</p>