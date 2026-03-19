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Title deeds given to 30 beneficiaries, including 12 evicted in Kogilu

The title deeds were issued under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation scheme.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 01:43 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 01:43 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsZameer Ahmed KhanEviction drive

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