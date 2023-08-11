To beat scarcity, BWSSB to chalk out plans to boost groundwater levels

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), in coordination with citizens and experts, will chalk out a plan to improve and boost the groundwater levels in the city to beat water scarcity.
At the ‘Sated Bengaluru’ session organised as a part of the Brand Bengaluru initiative, BWSSB Chief Engineer Rajiv K N said that the BWSSB is now adopting real-time monitoring systems to ensure that quality water is supplied to households.
“The city depends on Kaveri water to a large extent. Going ahead, we need to look for other ways to meet the growing needs of Bengaluru,” he said.
As a part of the Brand Bengaluru initiative, suggestions were called under seven themes. Under the ‘Sated Bengaluru’ theme, BWSSB has received close to 9,000 suggestions and is now working on preparing an action plan.
At the session held in the city on Thursday, Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), experts, and citizens suggested that the authorities should dig up a large number of
percolation wells and recharge pits to improve groundwater levels.
They also opined that the BWSSB should ensure every apartment installs a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and create awareness of using recycled water.