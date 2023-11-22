To steer Bidadi growth, govt upgrades planning body

The push to steer growth towards the southern part of Bengaluru’s outskirts comes almost a decade later. In June 2016, the government had created a local planning region in Bidadi to develop 38 villages of Ramanagara district as ‘new’ Bengaluru. The plan did not take off. Almost a decade before that, reality firm DLF Group was given the contract to develop Bidadi as a knowledge park but the company backed out citing delay in acquisition of land and low sentiment among the real estate sector.