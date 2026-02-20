<p>Bengaluru: A special inspection drive to curb violations of the Tobacco Control Act began on February 18 within the BBMP North zone limits. </p>.<p>The campaign, which runs till February 26, aims to enforce provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and spread awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco use.</p>.<p>Till February 19, enforcement teams inspected wards 1, 4, 11, 23 and 29, booked cases against violators and collected Rs 14,000 in fines.</p>.BBMP notice to over 400 establishments for no smoking zone.<p>The highest fine of Rs 3,000 was collected in Ward 23, Nagawara, from three businesses: Smoke City Chocolate and More, Manju Provision Store, and Rafees Smoke Store.</p>.<p>Officials said the drive targets public smoking, sale of tobacco products to minors, and display of tobacco advertisements in prohibited areas.</p>.<p>A shop near an educational institution was sealed for selling tobacco products in violation of the distance norms under the Act.</p>