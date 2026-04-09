<p>A one-and-a-half-year-old girl is battling for her life after falling from the first floor of a residential building in Nayandahalli, West Bengaluru, police said.</p>.<p>The accident, which was caught on a CCTV camera, occurred on Monday when the toddler, who was playing inside the house, reportedly wandered out through the main door and accidentally fell. Her mother was in the kitchen boiling milk at the time.</p>.Three from Bengaluru drown in Vijayapura's Bhutnal lake.<p>The child sustained severe head injuries in the fall. On seeing her injured child, the mother reportedly fainted on the road. Neighbours rushed the toddler to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.</p>.<p>The Chandra Layout police have registered a case and launched an investigation.</p>