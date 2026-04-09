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Toddler critical after fall from home's first floor in Bengaluru's Nayandahalli

The child sustained severe head injuries in the fall.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 22:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsToddler

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