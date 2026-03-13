<p>Bengaluru: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into a water sump in his house compound at Madanayakanahalli on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Chirag, the son of Likesh and Ruthu, residents of Kachohalli in Dasanapura village.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred in the evening when the child’s father was washing his car outside the house and had opened the lid of the water sump to fetch water.</p>.<p>Chirag, who was playing nearby, fell into the open sump filled with water. When the child was not seen for some time, family members began searching for him.</p>.<p>Later, Likesh checked the sump and found the boy floating. He rushed the child to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.</p>.<p>A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli police station and further investigation is on.</p>