Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Toddler dies after falling into water sump in Bengaluru

Police said the incident occurred in the evening when the child’s father was washing his car outside the house and had opened the lid of the water sump to fetch water.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 20:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Chirag.

Chirag.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 20:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us