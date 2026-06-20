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Toddler dies after tumbling down the staircase at friend's home in Bengaluru

Investigators found that while the adults were on the first floor, talking, the child wandered out, tripped and tumbled violently down the stairs.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:28 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 22:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDeath

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