Toddler dies after tumbling down the staircase at friend's home in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A two-year-old child died after tumbling down a flight of stairs of a house on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>On June 16, Dikshith had come with his parents to their friend's house in Totadaguddadahalli under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station.</p>.<p>His father Naveen Kumar works as a cab driver, while his mother Kavya is a homemaker.</p>.<p>Investigators found that while the adults were on the first floor, talking, the child wandered out, tripped and tumbled violently down the stairs.</p>.<p>"The child had no visible injuries. He was immediately taken to hospital for treatment," a police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>However, doctors found the child had suffered internal injuries and he died the following night after failing to respond to treatment.</p>.<p>Madanayakanahalli police have launched an investigation.</p>