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'Tombstone of urban planning': BJP's Tejasvi Surya flags flaws in Bengaluru tunnel project launched by Shivakumar

Shivakumar launched the three-lane twin tunnel road project from Mehkri Circle to Hebbal Junction.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 11:03 IST
India NewsBengaluruBJPKarnatakaDK ShivakumarTejasvi Surya

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