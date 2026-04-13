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'Too many questions': SWM user fee complicates property tax filing for apartments in Bengaluru

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) revised its property tax portal to capture the quantity of bulk waste generated across the city.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 20:23 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 20:23 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

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