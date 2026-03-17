<p>Bengaluru: Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department (UDD), on Monday reviewed various infrastructure projects in Bengaluru at a meeting with senior officials of the city’s five corporations, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB)</a>, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), and traffic police.</p>.<p>Among the works discussed were development of areas under flyovers, plantation of saplings, establishment of garbage transfer stations and paid-parking arrangements in the city.</p>.Ensure there is no water scarcity this summer, Girinath tells BWSSB.<p>Girinath instructed the BWSSB to prepare a plan for planting saplings around its sewage treatment plants.</p>.<p>The meeting also decided to resume towing of vehicles parked in unauthorised places by entrusting officers with the responsibility of removing vehicles obstructing traffic. “Abandoned vehicles will also be towed,” he said.</p>