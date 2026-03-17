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Top official reviews infra works in Bengaluru; vehicle towing to resume

Among the works discussed were development of areas under flyovers, plantation of saplings, establishment of garbage transfer stations and paid-parking arrangements in the city.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:58 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 20:58 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBBMPBWSSBtushar girinathinfrastructure projects

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