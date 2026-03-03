<p>The world is all set to welcome the total <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lunar-eclipse">lunar eclipse</a> on Tuesday, a last chance to see a blood moon until 2029. </p><p>The lunar eclipse, occurring on Tuesday (March 3), will start as a penumbral lunar eclipse at 2:14 pm (IST) and extend up to 7:53 pm (IST). </p><p>In India, this total lunar eclipse would be visible only in the North-Eastern part. Rest of the country will only be able to see this as a partial lunar eclipse. </p>.Lunar eclipse: Tirumala temple to close for 10 hours on March 3; check details.<p>In Bengaluru, this Lunar Eclipse is visible as partial Lunar eclipse in its ending stages for about 15 minutes. Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be seen with the naked eye.</p><p>The phenomenon occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Moon and the Sun. This causes our planet to cast a giant shadow on the Moon and the sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere gives the Moon a reddish-orange colour, nicknaming it as the 'blood moon'. </p><p>This is expected to be the last chance for skywatchers to see a blood moon until 2029. To view the next one, space and astronomy enthusiasts would have to wait around three years to view the next total lunar eclipse. </p><p><em>(with agency and DHNS inputs)</em></p>