<p>The Indian Railways, in association with private operators South Star and Tour Times, has announced summer special tourist trains to Kashmir and Vaishno Devi, each spanning 13 days. </p>.<p>The all-inclusive package tour begins on April 11, and bookings are open. The Indian Railways is offering a 33 per cent subsidiary on the service. </p>.<p>The train will have stops at Jolarpettai, Bangarapet, Whitefield, Yelahanka, Penukonda, Dharmavaram, and Anantapur. </p>.<p>The Kashmir itinerary covers Agra, Srinagar, Sonmarg, Gulmarg, Amritsar and Delhi. The package begins at Rs 42,400 for Sleeper Class, Rs 54,000 for Third AC, Rs 61,000 for Second AC, and Rs 68,200 for First AC. </p>.<p>The 13-day Vaishno Devi Holiday special covers Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Kurukshetra, Vaishno Devi, Amritsar and Delhi. The package begins at Rs 36,800 for Sleeper Class, Rs 48,700 for Third AC, Rs 54,300 for Second AC, and Rs 65,700 for First AC. </p>.<p>The train will be equipped with PA systems for onboard announcements, dedicated coach security and tour managers, travel insurance, hotels, sightseeing and transfers, and unlimited meals (onboard and offboard). </p>.<p>Passengers need to carry only luggage needed for night stay or sightseeing. </p>.<p>Unlike regular trains, this special tourist train is not available for booking on the IRCTC website. Reservations can only be made by contacting 9355021516 or visiting www.tourtimes.in, according to a release. </p>