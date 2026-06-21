Towing to begin in Bengaluru's Jayanagar next week

<p>Bengaluru: Officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) on Saturday inspected the towing vehicles deployed for operations beginning next week.</p>.<p>“Three towing vehicles will be operational in the Jayanagar Zone starting next week. This initiative aims to curb unauthorised vehicle parking, which is causing significant inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike,” said K N Ramesh, Commissioner, BSCC. These vehicles have received fitness certificates from the Transport Department and will be officially handed over to the traffic police.</p>