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Towing to begin in Bengaluru's Jayanagar next week

'This initiative aims to curb unauthorised vehicle parking, which is causing significant inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike,' said K N Ramesh, Commissioner, BSCC
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 23:17 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 23:17 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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