Town planning office shifted to South End Circle

The BBMP said the changes were done in the interest of the public.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 20:53 IST

Bengaluru: The office of the BBMP's assistant director of town planning (ADTP), South Zone, has been relocated to the second floor of the corporation building in South End Circle.

The BBMP said the changes were done in the interest of the public. 

The office — where building plans are approved — was functioning at the zonal office of the joint commissioner in Jayanagar 2nd Block.

Moving out of the building may irk some residents as they prefer all civic services in one complex and under the ambit of the zonal commissioners.

Published 19 September 2024, 20:53 IST
Bengaluru newsBBMP

