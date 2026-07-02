Toxic ozone made Bengaluru air unsafe this summer: Study

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> has breached a dangerous new environmental threshold, logging a staggering 55 days of unsafe ozone levels in just a 71-day window, according to an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). </p>.<p>Delhi and Bhopal were ahead, with 62 and 60 days, respectively. The study was conducted in 25 cities between March 1 and May 10, 2026. </p>.<p>During the study period of 71 days, the Karnataka capital's ground-level ozone levels breached the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) — 100 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) for a maximum eight-hour exposure — on all but 16 days. </p>.<p>Toxic ozone, earlier viewed as a day-time exposure, is now regularly persisting well into the night. In Bengaluru, toxic ozone continued to be present after sunset for 14 nights, according to the study. </p>.<p>Additionally, Bengaluru had 16 hours of daily prolonged ozone exposure, meaning citizens were breathing toxic air for nearly two-thirds of the day. </p>.<p>The study warns that this might have a growing health burden. </p>.UV levels spike in Bengaluru, doctors warn of health risks.<p>"As ozone is a highly potent, aggressive oxidant, it damages lung cell membranes, induces airway inflammation, increases bronchial hyper-responsiveness and amplifies a patient's response to baseline allergens like dust and pollen. Short-term spikes drive emergency room visits, while long-term exposure is linked to accelerated cardiovascular mortality, heart attacks, strokes and irreversible COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] progression," the study noted. </p>.<p>Since the respiratory system is the primary interface between the environment and the body, environmental changes have a huge impact on respiratory health. Extremes of weather are a known risk factor for exacerbation of pre-existing respiratory diseases, according to doctors. </p>.<p>Doctors in the city reported cases of airway inflammation and related respiratory issues last summer, even though there is currently no data available on the direct health impact of toxic ozone on Bengaluru residents. </p>.<p>Dr Sheetal Chaurasia, Consultant-Pulmonary Medicine, said: "Respiratory infections and respiratory syncytial virus have increased by a large margin. Dry hot weather also causes dryness of the respiratory mucosa, leading to airway inflammation and respiratory symptoms like cough, breathlessness and wheezing. Extreme dry hot weather associated with the propagation of dust and wind has increased allergies." </p>.<p>This also poses a burden on the already vulnerable population, said Dr Swati Rajagopal, Senior Consultant-Infectious Disease. "The extreme heat also reduces overall immunity, making elderly individuals, children, outdoor workers and people with chronic illnesses more vulnerable and needing extra precautions during prolonged heat periods," she explained. </p>.<p>The issue also extends to skin health as ozone can weaken the skin’s natural protective systems.</p>.<p>"Ground-level ozone is harmful as it tends to add to oxidative stress right in the skin. Over time it can weaken the skin’s natural protective systems, and people with sensitive skin or existing conditions like eczema, rosacea, or atopic dermatitis may notice their symptoms worsen during these times," said Dr Priyanka Kuri, Consultant-Dermatology. </p>