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Toxic ozone made Bengaluru air unsafe this summer: Study

Additionally, Bengaluru had 16 hours of daily prolonged ozone exposure, meaning citizens were breathing toxic air for nearly two-thirds of the day.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 23:27 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 23:27 IST
BengalurutoxicOzoneOzone Bengaluru

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