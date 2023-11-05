JOIN US
Bengaluru

Tractor fatally runs over 4-year-old boy in Bengaluru

The victim’s father David Kumar has filed an FIR against the tractor driver Vishwanath for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 00:19 IST

Bengaluru: A four-year-old boy was run over and killed by a tractor in Anandapura in the eastern part of the city on Saturday morning. 

KR Puram police identified the victim as Dion Prajwal.

The event unfolded around 9 am when a tractor bearing the registration number KA 40 T 0018, which was stationed outside Dion’s residence on 5th D Cross in Anandapura, began to reverse in an attempt to navigate to a different roadway. Unbeknownst to the driver, Dion was positioned directly behind the vehicle and was tragically run over.

The victim’s father David Kumar has filed an FIR against the tractor driver Vishwanath for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence. 

