<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based trade unions joined a nationwide strike on Tuesday, opposing the four labour codes and demanding reinstatement of MGNREGA, among other issues.</p>.<p>Public transport and essential services remained unaffected, but the impact across industrial production and the services sector was mixed.</p>.<p>Hundreds of workers, union leaders, and members who gathered outside Town Hall on Tuesday morning were detained by the police.</p>.<p>"We had planned to assemble outside Town Hall first and then move to Freedom Park and hold a meeting there. However, the moment we reached Town Hall, we were all detained. There were 22 buses completely packed with protestors, and we were taken to Adugodi. We were finally released by 2.30 pm," said KV Bhat, convener of the Joint Committee of Trade Unions.</p>.<p>Unions that took part included the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), along with several farmer organisations.</p>.<p>Apart from repeal of the four labour codes and reinstatement of MGNREGA, unions demanded withdrawal of the Land Acquisition Act and Seeds Act, higher minimum wages, and a halt to electricity privatisation.</p>.<p>S Varalakshmi, general secretary of Karnataka State CITU, termed the strike a "success".</p>.<p>"Production units across the city were impacted, especially in industrial areas such as Bidadi, Jigani, Dobbspet and Peenya. The strike impacted companies like Coca Cola, Toyota, Bosch, and Volvo, among many others. Apart from this, employees from BSNL and LIC also took part in the strike," she told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>ASHA and Anganwadi workers also joined the protests.</p>.<p>"Ahead of the strike, Labour Minister Santosh Lad called for a meeting with trade unions at Vikasa Soudha, where we discussed the labour codes with him. He has informed us that his department will be constituting another committee, in which union members will be included, to further discuss the way forward for the labour codes. He is also looking into the minimum wages, and assured us that he will take it up with the chief minister," added Bhat.</p>.<p>Officials from the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association said the strike did not affect their members.</p>.<p>Sources also said there was no major impact in the Peenya Industrial Area.</p>