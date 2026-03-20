<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> will see traffic restrictions on Friday (March 21, 2025) on account of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramzan">Ramzan</a>. With large congregations expected across the city, authorities have announced curbs and diversions to ensure smooth movement and public safety.</p> <p><strong>Mysuru Road</strong></p><p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Thursday said Eid prayers are expected to draw 15,000–20,000 people at key locations, including near BB Junction on Mysuru Road, BBMP playground, near 7th Cross, 1st Main Road, Chamarajpet.</p><p>Vehicular movement on Mysuru Road will be restricted from 8 am until the prayers conclude, with diversions in place.</p><p><br><strong>Roads to avoid</strong></p><p>Mysuru Road stretch from tollgate junction to Town Hall via BB junction and BGS flyover. Route from Town Hall towards Mysuru Road via BGS flyover and BB junction up to tollgate junction.</p><p><br><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p><p>From Mysuru Road to Town Hall: Take a left at Kengeri Junction-Chord Road-right at toll gate (Magadi Road)-right at Hunasemara junction-left at Sirsi Circle.</p><p>From Town Hall to Mysuru Road: Heavy vehicles have been advised to use service road under BGS flyover, turn right at Veterinary junction and take Goods Shed Road.</p><p>Light vehicles: Right at Sirsi Junction-JJ Nagar-Tank Bund Road-Binny Mill junction-Hunasemara-Magadi Road-left at Toll Gate-Chord Road.</p><p><br>Basavanagudi/Chamarajpet to Majestic: Via 1st Main Road-5th Cross-Mysuru Road-Veterinary Junction-Goods Shed Road.</p><p><br><strong>Nagawara to Pottery Circle restrictions</strong></p><p><br><strong>Time:</strong> 5 am to 2 pm</p><p><br><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p><p>Nagawara to Shivajinagar: Hennur Road - HBR 80 ft Road - Chandrika Junction - Lingarajapuram flyover - Pulakeshinagar- Robertson Road - Haines Road.</p><p>Shivajinagar to Nagawara: Spencer Road-Coles Road-Veerasandra Road- Hennur/Banasawadi-Nagawara.</p><p>RT Nagar to Kaval Bairasandra: via Pushpanjali Talkies-Veeranna Palya-Nagawara.</p><p><br><strong>Parking rules</strong></p><p>No parking from Pottery Circle to Nagawara junction. Designated parking near Eidgah and mosques on nearby cross roads and HBR layouts.</p> <p><strong>Old Udaya TV junction towards Millers Road and St John's Church Road </strong></p><p>Time: 8 am to 12 pm</p><p><strong>Restricted stretches</strong></p><p>Old Udaya TV Junction- Millers Road / St. John’s Church Road</p><p>Haines Road / St. John’s Church Road- Millers Road / Nandidurga Road</p><p>Nandidurga Road- Millers Road / St. John’s Church Road</p><p><br><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p><p>Via Bamboo Bazaar - Netaji Road - Promenade Road - Haines Road</p><p> Via Cantonment Road- Queens Road- Jayamahal Road</p><p> Via Benson Cross Road- Bore Bank Road- Haines Road</p><p><br><strong>Parking</strong></p><p>No parking will be allowed on Millers Road during this period.</p><p><br>Authorities have urged motorists to plan routes in advance, follow diversions, and cooperate with traffic personnel to avoid delays during the prayer hours.</p>