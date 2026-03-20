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Traffic advisory for Eid prayers in Bengaluru on March 21

Authorities have urged motorists to plan routes in advance, follow diversions, and cooperate with traffic personnel to avoid delays during the prayer hours.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 05:34 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 05:34 IST
BengalurutrafficKarnatak newsRamazan

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