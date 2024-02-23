Bengaluru: Traffic advisory for IISc Open Day tomorrow

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Open Day at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Saturday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued an advisory in anticipation of large crowds at the campus on CV Raman Road. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 9 am to 6 pm.
All school buses and four-wheelers are allowed to park in front of the open ground opposite the Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women. Passengers should alight opposite the Circle Maramma Junction and enter the IISc campus through the underpass. Parking is on first-come, first-served basis for all four-wheelers due to limited space.
All two-wheeler users can park their vehicles inside the IISc Gymkhana Grounds and can enter via the IISc main gate at Prof CN Rao Circle.
Namma Yatri is offering last-mile connectivity to the campus from select metro stations.
The routes for heavy goods vehicles have been changed temporarily. They will not be allowed from BHEL Circle on CV Raman Road towards Mehkri Circle and will instead be re-routed at the CMTI Junction on to Tumakuru Road to continue on the Outer Ring Road.
Heavy vehicles coming from Hebbal towards the city will be diverted so as to not enter the city via Ballari Road. Similarly, heavy vehicles moving outwards on Ballari Road will be diverted at Chalukya Circle.
Traffic police expect 100 to 150 buses and 250 to 350 cars and two-wheelers, bringing about 60,000 to 80,000 college students and general public to the campus.
