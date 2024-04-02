Traffic advisory for IPL match in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued an advisory for Tuesday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Police said that arrangements for the RCB vs LSG match, set to begin at 7.30 pm, were made to ensure smooth flow of traffic from 3 pm to 11 pm.
According to the advisory, parking won't be allowed on Queens Road, MG Road, MG Road to Cubbon Road, Rajbhavan Road, Central Street Road, Cubbon Road, St Mark's Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi Road, Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Kings Road, and Nrupathunga Road.
Police said vehicles can be parked at St Joseph's Indian High School Ground, UB City, 1st floor of the BMTC (TTMC) at Shivajinagar, the old KGID Building, and Kings Road (inside Cubbon Park).
