Traffic advisory issued for VVIP movement on Saturday

All heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from 4 am to 10 am on Saturday.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 21:35 IST

Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have made arrangements for VVIP movement between 4.30 am and 9.30 am on Saturday.

Road users have been asked to avoid Old Airport Road, Old Madras Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road, Rajbhavan Road, Mekhri Circle, Ballari Road, CV Raman Road, Yeswanthpur flyover, Tumakuru Road (from Yeswanthpur to Nagasandra), Magadi Road, Outer Ring Road (from Goraguntepalya Junction to Sumanahalli), Gubbi Thotadappa Road, and Jalahalli Cross Road. All heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from 4 am to 10 am on Saturday.

(Published 24 August 2023, 21:35 IST)
