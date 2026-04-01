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Traffic advisory issued on Bengaluru's Seppings Road for two days

Parking is strictly prohibited on both sides of the following roads: Narayana Pillai Street, Seppings Road, Nala Road, Thimmaiah Road, Haines Road, AM Road, and St John’s Church Road.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:25 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:25 IST
India NewsBengalurutrafficBengaluru traffic

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