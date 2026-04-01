<p>Bengaluru: The Pulakeshinagar Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday and Thursday in view of a religious function on Seppings Road. The restrictions will be in place from 6 am on April 1 to 6 pm on April 2.</p>.<p><strong>Closures & restrictions</strong></p>.<p>Seppings Road: Closed from Coles Park Junction in both directions.</p>.<p>Narayana Pillai Street: Closed from St John’s Church Road in both directions.</p>.<p>St John’s Church Road: Restricted from War Memorial Junction to Haines Junction.</p>.Bengaluru: LPG prices soar, pumps shut, wait for your auto may get longer.<p><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p>.<p>Towards Shivajinagar: From Coles Park or Narayana Pillai Street, proceed straight along St John’s Church Road, turn left at Haines Junction, and continue via Jumma Masjid Road.</p>.<p>From War Memorial Junction: Turn right at the junction, proceed via Assaye Road, turn left at Sindhi Colony Junction, then right onto Coles Road and left onto Haines Road.</p>.<p><strong>No-parking zones</strong></p>.<p>Parking is strictly prohibited on both sides of the following roads: Narayana Pillai Street, Seppings Road, Nala Road, Thimmaiah Road, Haines Road, AM Road, and St John’s Church Road.</p>