Traffic alert: Alternative routes advised amid 30-day roadwork in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The following traffic arrangements will be in place in view of the roadwork in the Halasuru Gate, Chickpet and KR Market traffic police station limits for 30 days:
Cubbonpet Main Road: Avenue Road to Siddanna Galli
Bannappa Park Road: Avenue Road to 15th Cross
Wheel Road: Dr TCM Royan Road Junction to Akkipet Main Road
RT Street: BVK Iyengar Road to Avenue Road; BVK Iyengar Road to Balepet Main Road; Devaradasimaiah Road to OTC Road (Nagarthpet Main Road).A
lternative arrangements
Bananappa Park and KG roads can be used as alternative routes during the roadwork on Cubbonpet Main Road.
Vehicles plying through Avenue Road from the police station junction can reach Avenue Road via KG Road.
Cubbonpet Main Road can be used as an alternative route during the work on Bannappa Park Road. Vehicles coming from TCM Royan Road Junction can turn left towards Goods Shed Road, Shantala Junction and take a right turn to move towards Cottonpet Main Road.
Vehicles coming from Binny Mill Junction can proceed via Binny Mill Tank Bund Road, take a left turn at Sirsi Circle and move via Mysuru Road.
Vehicles from Mysuru Road can proceed via Goods Shed Road and Shantala Junction and turn right towards Cottonpet Main Road.
During the work on RT Street, vehicles from BVK Iyengar Road can proceed on BVK Iyengar Road and take a left towards Mamulpet (Belli Basavanna Temple Road) and move towards Avenue Road.
During the work on RT Street, vehicles from BVK Iyengar Road may proceed on BVK Iyengar Road and take a right turn at Chickpet roundabout and reach Balepet Main Road via OTC Road.
During the work on City Street (from Devara Dasimaiah Road to OTC Road), vehicles headed towards Nagarthpet can proceed on Devara Dasimaiah Road and take a right turn to Siddanna Galli Road and connect to Nagarthpet Road.
Vehicles from Nagarthpet Road can proceed through City Street, take a left turn at Nagarthpet Road and proceed towards Avenue Road to connect Devera Dasimaiah Road.
Published 20 August 2024, 22:14 IST