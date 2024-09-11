Traffic arrangements for Ganesha procession, immersion in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In view of the Ganesha procession in different parts of the city on Wednesday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has restricted vehicular movement on several roads.
No vehicles will be allowed on Nagawara Main Road, Tannery Road and Davis Road between 12.30 pm and 1 am.
Similarly, traffic moving towards Pottery Road from Netaji Road, Clark Road, Rogers Road, Armstrong Road and Hall Road will be restricted. Those going from Lazar Road and MM Road towards Sindhi Colony Junction will be restricted and only one-way traffic will be allowed on Assaye Road towards Sindhi Colony junction.
Motorists will be allowed to take alternative routes involving the Lingarajapuram flyover and the Nagawara junction on the Outer Ring Road or other roads parallel and around Pottery Road and Tannery Road in Pulakeshinagar.
Parking is prohibited on MM Road, Buddha Vihar Road, Assaye Road, Lazar Road, Pottery Road; Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle; Siddappa Reddy Junction to Narendra Tent Junction, and Govindapura Junction to Govindapura Police Station.
In Halasuru
Additionally, the movement of all vehicles is prohibited from Anjaneya Junction on Old Madras Road, Kensington Junction and Gurudwara Junction, and from Gangadhar Chetty Road to Thiruvalluvar Statue Junction.
In Hongasandra and Madiwala
From 4 pm to 10 pm, devotees will carry out processions from the Hongasandra bus stop to Kodichikkanahalli Junction.
Traffic going towards Begur from Kodichikkanahalli Junction via Hongasandra Main Road will be blocked at Kodichikkanahalli Junction and traffic coming towards Kodichikkanahalli Junction on the Begur Main Road will be blocked at the PK Kalyana Mantapa Cross Road.
Published 10 September 2024, 20:12 IST