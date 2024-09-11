Traffic arrangements for Ganesha procession, immersion in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In view of the Ganesha procession in different parts of the city on Wednesday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has restricted vehicular movement on several roads.

No vehicles will be allowed on Nagawara Main Road, Tannery Road and Davis Road between 12.30 pm and 1 am.

Similarly, traffic moving towards Pottery Road from Netaji Road, Clark Road, Rogers Road, Armstrong Road and Hall Road will be restricted. Those going from Lazar Road and MM Road towards Sindhi Colony Junction will be restricted and only one-way traffic will be allowed on Assaye Road towards Sindhi Colony junction.