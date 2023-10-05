Traffic congestion returns to its pernicious best after long weekend

Commuters on Wednesday encountered slow moving traffic on the city’s eastern parts, particularly on the Outer Ring Road and Old Airport Road.
Road users complained about crawling traffic for over an hour during the morning rush hour, while traffic also inched in the evening since two buses and a truck broke down closer to the ORR.
While admitting that the density of vehicle was higher on the Outer Ring Road, Old Madras Road and Old Airport Road, the traffic police said it was not alarming.
"More vehicles were office-bound in the morning and hence, the volume of traffic was quite high earlier. But we have teams in place to monitor the situation," said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East).
Around 3.30 pm, he posted on X about a near 20% to 25% increase in traffic on Wednesday.
Kumar posted: “Traffic officers are briefed and geared up for effective Traffic management. Also, HGV movement is restricted on ORR from 3 pm to ensure free flow of Traffic on ORR and surrounding areas. @blrcitytraffic (sic)”.
Noting that higher vehicle density was observed throughout the day, Kumar attributed it to employees commuting to and from the workplace along ORR. “We can see around 1 lakh more vehicles on the ORR when compared to yesterday (Tuesday). But we have anticipated an increase in traffic and so, we are prepared for it,” he said.
Despite traffic police imposing restrictions, heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) could be seen on the ORR after 3 pm. “Many such vehicles come from nearby small roads and get on to the ring road. Since we decided the restriction after 3 pm, there was no prior notice for them. We will enforce this strictly from tomorrow (Thursday),” Kumar added.
Traffic crawled on the ORR near Bellandur, Kadubeesanahalli and Devarabisanahalli in the evening, partly due to a BMTC bus breaking down near the 27th main road, HSR Layout, around 5.45 pm. It cleared 30 minutes later.