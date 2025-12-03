<p>Bengaluru: A traffic police head constable was found dead in Shettihalli Lake in Bengaluru South district on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Police recovered the body of Lakshman (50) from the lake and sent it for autopsy. Lakshman was attached to the Channapatana Traffic Police Station.</p>.Ayurvedic healer who cheated Bengaluru techie of Rs 48 lakh, arrested .<p>An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered and a probe is under way.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests that Lakshman may have accidentally fallen off his two-wheeler while riding home after work. The vehicle was found near the lakebed, police said.</p>