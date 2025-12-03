Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Traffic cop found dead in Shettihalli Lake

Police recovered the body of Lakshman (50) from the lake and sent it for autopsy. Lakshman was attached to the Channapatana Traffic Police Station.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 21:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us