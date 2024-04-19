Traffic cops begin special drive to ease congestion on south Bengaluru roads

Bengaluru: In a bid to enable free and safe vehicular movement, the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s South Division will begin a special drive on some roads.
Over 65 roads were identified across the division’s 12 stations based on their importance for traffic movement and the violations frequently reported by road users, local residents, and police personnel.
A majority of the violations reported were regarding parking and riding on footpaths, riding in the wrong direction on a one-way road, and no-parking violations.
Starting this week, the traffic police will focus on these roads on priority to ease the congestion, said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic South).
Some of these roads include the 80 Ft Road and 100 Ft Road in Koramangala, Hosur Main Road, Outer Ring Road in the Madiwala police station limits, Tilak Nagar Main Road, Arekere Junction on Bannerghatta Road, parts of Sarjapur Road, the service road on the Outer Ring Road from Ecospace Junction to Bellandur, and the 27th and 24th main roads in HSR Layout.
Jayanagar 9th Block was also identified as one of the areas where the highest number of violations were recorded by the FTVR (field traffic violation report system).
This drive will go on till the end of May.
(Published 18 April 2024, 22:21 IST)