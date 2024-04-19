Traffic cops begin special drive to ease congestion on south Bengaluru roads

Some of these roads include the 80 Ft Road and 100 Ft Road in Koramangala, Hosur Main Road, Outer Ring Road in the Madiwala police station limits, Tilak Nagar Main Road, Arekere Junction on Bannerghatta Road, parts of Sarjapur Road, the service road on the Outer Ring Road from Ecospace Junction to Bellandur, and the 27th and 24th main roads in HSR Layout.