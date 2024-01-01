Traffic cops book over 700 vehicle users for drunk driving

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has booked a total of 717 vehicle users across the city for drinking and driving.
Since December 21, the BTP has been undertaking surprise checks of motorists and two-wheeler users drinking and driving at different points across the city.
Across the traffic police’s four divisions, they checked more than 27,280 vehicles until December 30 and booked a total of 717 riders or drivers who were found under the influence of alcohol and breaching the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit of 30mg/100ml of blood while riding or driving.
South division stats
In the South division alone, until December 29, the traffic police registered 167 cases against drunk drivers after checking 4,381 vehicles. The highest number of positive cases was found at the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police limits, with 30 cases registered after 154 vehicles were checked — a positivity rate of nearly 19.5%.
However, the Thalaghattapura traffic police station limits ranked the highest for the rate of positivity among the traffic police stations in the south. Although only 41 vehicles were checked between December 20 and 29, 18 cases were registered, with nearly 44% of the drivers checked breaching the legal BAC limit.